Halsey announces first live album, ‘Badlands: Live From Webster Hall’

Halsey has announced her first live album, with ‘Badlands: Live From Webster Hall’, set to drop this Friday (August 28).

It marks five years since the release of her debut record ‘Badlands’, which featured the singles ‘Colours’, ‘Ghost’, ‘New Americana’ and ‘Castle’.

She revealed the live album’s impending release on social media today (August 26), posting the cover art along with a caption that reads the “secret is out!”.

“After 5 years, we’re going back to the Badlands,” she wrote.

The announcement follows on from a series of social media posts by Halsey, hinting at some sort of celebration to mark five years since the release of her debut album.

Over the past few weeks, the singer has been sharing holiday snaps to her Instagram page, accompanied by captions that reference ‘Badlands’ lyrics. One such post was captioned “All We Do Is Drive”, taken from her track ‘Drive’.

She also launched a website dedicated to ‘Badlands’ last Friday (August 21), complete with retro computer graphics and a banner at the top of the page which reads “Don’t visit Badlands”.

Halsey’s 2019 show at Webster Hall, where the live album was recorded, was part of an intimate, two-concert series where she also played her 2017 album ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom’ the following night, in its entirety.

Her most recent album, ‘Manic’, came out last year, with NME describing it as “stream-of-consciousness musings on family, love, and fame”.

In June, she teamed up with Marshmello for the track ‘Be Kind’, and released a posthumous collaboration with the late Juice WRLD a month later.