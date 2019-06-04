Halsey announces intimate London gig to take place next week

The pop star will return to the UK "for one night only"

Halsey has announced an intimate London gig, set to take place next week.

The pop star will return to the UK for “one night only” on June 10, when she headlines the Electric Ballroom in Camden.

“London you know I wouldn’t come here without a few tricks up my sleeve…” she tweeted earlier today. Tickets for the show will go on sale at 5pm tomorrow (June 5) and will be available on Halsey’s official website.

The singer is due to perform at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (June 8) as part of Capital FM’s Summertime Ball. Jonas Brothers, Mark Ronson, Jess Glynne, Mabel and more are also set to appear at the event.

Halsey released a new single, ‘Nightmare’, last month. “Imagine getting onstage every night and seeing young women sweating mascara tears, lightning in their eyes, throwing elbows and raising fists, screaming till the veins in their necks raise under warm skin, and not being inspired by it,” she told fans on Twitter. “This song is about you, for you.”

The musician is currently working on her third album, which she recently promised would be “better” than her 2015 debut ‘Badlands’. Writing to fans in March, she said: “I know you guys are anxious for new music and new memories for touring and travelling with your friends for events and pop-ups and meeting new people for music video screenshots for group chats and late night.

“Thank you for being patient with me. I want it to be perfect.”

Recently, Halsey has collaborated with BTS on their latest single ‘Boy With Luv’, and with Yungblud and Blink-182’s Travis Barker on ’11 Minutes’.