Halsey announces Love And Power US tour

Halsey has announced their Love And Power tour in support of fourth album ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’.

Support for the tour comes from Beabadoobee, PinkPantheress, Wolf Alice, Abby Roberts and The Marías – check out dates below.

Kicking off May 17 at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre in Palm Beach, FL, the twenty-two date tour will include shows at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Governors Ball in New York, and the Hangout Music Festival alongside Doja Cat and Leon Bridges.

The Love And Power tour comes ahead of Halsey’s headline appearance at Reading & Leeds Festivals in August alongside Arctic Monkeys, Bring Me The Horizon, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion and Rage Against The Machine.

Halsey will play:

MAY 2022

17 – iThink Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, FL

19 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa, FL

21 – Hangout Music Festival, Gulf Shores, AL

24 – FirstBank Amphitheater, Nashville, TN

27 – PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC

29 – Pine Knob Music Theatre, Detroit, MI

JUNE

01 – Xfinity Center Boston, MA

03 – Blossom Music Center, Cleveland, OH

05 – Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON

08 – Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD

11 – The Governors Ball, New York, NY

16 – White River Amphitheatre Seattle, WA

18 – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, Portland, OR

21 – Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

24 – Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA

26 – Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix, AZ

28 – Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas, TX

30 – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood, Atlanta, GA

JULY

02 – Summerfest, Milwaukee, WI

03 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Chicago, IL

06 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Denver, CO

09 – FivePoint Amphitheatre, Irvine, CA

Beabadoobee and PinkPantheress will support at all shows from May 17 to June 8 while The Marías and Abby Roberts will be at the gigs from June 16 to July 9. Wolf Alice will support Halsey on June 21 at the Hollywood Bowl in place of The Marías. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 4 from here.

it’s been far too long and i could not be more excited to see you all. the love and power tour is coming this summer, tickets on sale this friday 🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/gfDQn6nPv2 pic.twitter.com/yhUYlZ0Bu0 — h (@halsey) January 31, 2022

Ahead of the tour, Halsey will win the Innovation Award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, which they will pick up during a ceremony at the O2 Academy Brixton in London on March 2.

Halsey told NME that she “wasn’t expecting” the award and was “very surprised” to be recognised with the nod. “But it’s really, really awesome,” they added. Tickets to the event are on sale now and available here.

Last week, Halsey revealed that their 2019 single ‘Nightmare’ originally featured a sample of Tatu’s iconic ‘All The Things She Said’.

Taking to TikTok, they also teased the release of an unreleased song.