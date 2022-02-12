Halsey announces second show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Halsey has announced details of a second show at the famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre for this summer.

The new show, set for July 7, comes the day after an existing show at the Colorado venue. Support will come from The Marías and Abby Roberts.

The gigs come as part of Halsey’s Love And Power US tour in support of fourth album ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’. Support for the tour comes from Beabadoobee, PinkPantheress, Wolf Alice, Abby Roberts and The Marías.

See Halsey’s full list of US tour dates below.

MAY 2022

17 – iThink Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, FL

19 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa, FL

21 – Hangout Music Festival, Gulf Shores, AL

24 – FirstBank Amphitheater, Nashville, TN

27 – PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC

29 – Pine Knob Music Theatre, Detroit, MI

JUNE

01 – Xfinity Center Boston, MA

03 – Blossom Music Center, Cleveland, OH

05 – Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON

08 – Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD

11 – The Governors Ball, New York, NY

16 – White River Amphitheatre Seattle, WA

18 – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, Portland, OR

21 – Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

24 – Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA

26 – Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix, AZ

28 – Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas, TX

30 – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood, Atlanta, GA

JULY

02 – Summerfest, Milwaukee, WI

03 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Chicago, IL

06 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Denver, CO

07 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Denver, CO

09 – FivePoint Amphitheatre, Irvine, CA

Ahead of the tour, Halsey will win the Innovation Award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, which they will pick up during a ceremony at the O2 Academy Brixton in London on March 2.

Halsey told NME that she “wasn’t expecting” the award and was “very surprised” to be recognised with the nod. “But it’s really, really awesome,” they added. I think you start to get really sad and nervous about how your music connects when you’re not around to bring it to life and to know that it’s still resonating is really, really cool.”

Tickets to the event are on sale now and available here.