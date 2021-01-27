Halsey announces she’s pregnant with her first child

Halsey has announced that she is pregnant with her first child in a new post on Instagram.

The ‘You Should Be Sad’ hitmaker, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane, took to the platform earlier this evening (January 27) to post a series of images of herself sporting a baby bump in front of a white and purple backdrop.

“Surprise!” she captioned the post, along with emojis of a baby bottle, a rainbow and a baby. She also credited Sam Dameshek as the shoot’s photographer.

Halsey also tagged screenwriter Alev Aydin over her stomach in the first picture. In the comment section of her post, Aydin said” “Heart so full, I love you, sweetness,” to which Halsey replied: “I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!”

Last weekend, Halsey cancelled her forthcoming US tour dates due to continued coronavirus concerns.

The singer’s tour, on the back of 2020 album ‘Manic’, began in Europe last spring before its summer dates were moved to 2021. Now, she’s announced that the rescheduled dates are now cancelled, saying “safety is the priority”.

“I wish things were different,” the singer wrote on Twitter, announcing the cancellation of the tour. “I love you. Dreaming of seeing your faces again.”

In a message attached to the tweet, she added: “Despite our absolute best efforts, there is no guarantee I’ll be able to tour the currently scheduled dates. I miss seeing all of you in the crowd every night more than anything, but I need to prioritise your health and safety.”

In a four-star review of last year’s ‘Manic’, NME described Halsey as having always “kept her true personality partially obscured in her music. Here, though, she invites us into the world of Ashley Frangipane.”