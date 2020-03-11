Halsey backs Bernie Sanders’ bid to become US President

Halsey has become the latest high-profile figure to endorse Bernie Sanders’ bid to become President of the USA.

Providing her backing in a video posted on social media, the ‘Without Me’ singer said the Democratic Party hopeful had been “fighting for me since before I was alive”.

“I am officially endorsing Bernie Sanders for President,” said Halsey.

Advertisement

“Bernie has been fighting for me since before I was alive – a queer woman in a multi-racial family who was raised poor in an American suburb.

“A woman who got into the college of her dreams and couldn’t afford to go. A person physically tormented by a reproductive health disorder that I couldn’t afford to treat.

“A person who has repeatedly needed access to medical assistance, housing assistance, financial assistance, abortion, all before 21-years-old, just so I could stay alive.”

She added: “Now I’m considered fortunate, lucky even then, comparatively to the rest of the working class of America. And now my financial privilege protects me from the effects of marginalisation that would have previously been fatal for me.

“So today I fight for her too – that girl who wasn’t protected. And Bernie was fighting for me before I was even born, because that’s his philosophy, fight for somebody that you don’t know.”

Advertisement

Halsey added that a Sanders victory over Donald Trump would “symbolise a revolutionary shift in the way that a government is supposed to work to mobilise and organise change that starts with the people, for the people”.

“Bernie Sanders has not once relented in his pursuit of this activation. We deserve a president like that. We deserve a president like him.”

This comes days after Neil Young endorsed Sanders for President.

“I support Bernie because I listen to what he says,” Young said. “Every point he makes is what I believe in. Every one. In 2016, if Bernie had run instead of Hillary Clinton, I think we would not have the incompetent mess we have now.”

Going on to accuse the Democrat Party of “pulling every political string” to prevent Sanders becoming their candidate both this year and during the 2016 election, Young said that he regrets registering as a Democrat when he became an American citizen in January.