Halsey calls out J.K. Rowling for “invalidating trans people” in controversial tweets

Halsey is among the high-profile names who criticised J.K. Rowling over the weekend, with the singer saying the Harry Potter author “invalidated trans people” with a series of controversial tweets.

Rowling has faced an online backlash and accusations of transphobia after sharing an article on Saturday (June 6) titled ‘Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate’ and writing: “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

Advertisement

Rowling followed that tweet up with a series of posts defending her views, including a short thread of tweets in which she wrote: “I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.

“The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women – ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences – is a nonsense.”

Halsey was among those who called Rowling out over her views in a tweet she posted on Saturday night.

“Imagine writing a generation defining series about a youth uprisal that defeats a tyrannical monster motivated by the preservation of “pure blood” and looking at THIS time in the world and going: ‘hmm…yep. I’m gonna invalidate trans people,'” she tweeted.

Imagine writing a generation defining series about a youth uprisal that defeats a tyrannical monster motivated by the preservation of “pure blood” and looking at THIS time in the world and going “hmm…yep. I’m gonna invalidate trans people.” — h (@halsey) June 7, 2020

Jameela Jamil, Sarah Paulson and Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness also criticised Rowling for her tweets. Jamil said that the author was “destroying [her] iconic legacy”, while Paulson told Rowling to “shut up”.

Hey JK as you claim to support trans rights and this is a historical moment where we are globally discussing the impact of white supremacy on Black People, please share some of your $650million mega wealth with this charity. https://t.co/3WoGduRuSE — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) June 7, 2020

Advertisement

“To JK Rowling”: verb:

To go out of your way to destroy your iconic legacy. 💔 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) June 7, 2020

Van Ness wrote in response to one of Rowling’s tweets: “Trans women are women. Trans Black people & trans non-Black people are discriminated against every single day. They’re dying. We’re fighting for Black people & trans people and you’re doing this?”

Trans women are women. Trans Black people & trans non-Black people are discriminated against every single day. They’re dying. We’re fighting for Black people & trans people and you’re doing this? https://t.co/2l5PHDCpKD — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) June 7, 2020

Katie Leung, who played Cho Chang in the Harry Potter film series, shared a series of links to a number of fundraisers, petitions and resources for trans people after tweeting: “So, you want my thoughts on Cho Chang? Okay, here goes…”

Defending Rowling for her posts, TV host Jonathan Ross wrote yesterday (June 7) that the writer “is both right and magnificent”.

I just ate too many brownies. Again. Oh, and also. @jk_rowling is both right and magnificent.For those accusing her of transphobia, please read what she wrote. She clearly is not. — Jonathan Ross (@wossy) June 7, 2020

“For those accusing her of transphobia, please read what she wrote. She clearly is not.”

Back in December, Rowling was criticised and accused of transphobia after publicly supporting researcher Maya Forstater after she lost her job.