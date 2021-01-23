Halsey cancels rescheduled 2020 tour: “Safety is the priority”

Halsey has cancelled her forthcoming US tour dates due to continued coronavirus concerns.

The singer’s tour, on the back of 2020 album ‘Manic’, began in Europe last spring before its summer dates were moved to 2021.

Now, she’s announced that the rescheduled dates are now cancelled, saying “safety is the priority”.

“I wish things were different,” the singer wrote on Twitter, announcing the cancellation of the tour. “I love you. Dreaming of seeing your faces again.”

In a message attached to the tweet, she added: “Despite our absolute best efforts, there is no guarantee I’ll be able to tour the currently scheduled dates. I miss seeing all of you in the crowd every night more than anything, but I need to prioritise your health and safety.

“That being said, the Manic tour is now officially canceled. As much as we wanted to hold out hope that this tour could eventually happen, our priority is now getting your ticket money back to you immediately.”

“This tour was supposed to be my most unique yet for a number of reasons,” she went on. “I was really looking forward to sharing this chapter of my life with you in the ways I best know how. But for now, I am dreaming of days where we can all be together again. I love you and we will adapt and grow and find new ways to connect despite the circumstances.”

The tour was set to run from June 1 to the end of July.

Reviewing Halsey’s ‘Manic’ upon its release in January 2020, NME wrote: “This album is very much a document of her life, her love, her pain, her hope, presented with all barriers down.

“The musician’s previous concepts have both been compelling in themselves but, by stripping back the stories to their very personal core, Halsey has made a record that is as thrilling as it is vulnerable, and her best effort yet. This is Ashley’s world; it’s really nice to meet her.”

NME spoke to several live music event workers and executives recently about the potential for live music and the UK’s festival season to reopen this year. With a number of vaccines now being rolled out in Britain – and the success of a rapid-testing gig experiment by Primavera Sound in December – some are hopeful of events returning in 2021.

However, Dr Michael Head, a Senior Research Fellow in Global Health at the University of Southampton, warned that the necessary level of vaccination nationwide might not be reached until the end of summer.