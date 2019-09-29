Halsey celebrates 25th birthday with aquatic music video for new single ‘Clementine’

Watch the strangely mesmerising video below

Halsey has shared the video for ‘Clementine’, the second single taken from her forthcoming album ‘Manic’.

In the clip (choreographed and co-directed by Dani Vital) the singer born Ashley Frangipane and her brother Sevian are seen dancing inside the viewing gallery of an aquarium.

The music video arrived today (September 29) which is also Halsey’s 25th birthday. It follows ‘Graveyard’, the first single from ‘Manic’, which is due for release on January 17, 2020.

Frangipane, who has bipolar disorder, revealed to Rolling Stone in June that she had written an entire album while in a manic state.

The album is a sampling of “hip-hop, rock, country, fucking everything — because it’s so manic. It’s soooooo manic,” she said. “It’s literally just, like, whatever the fuck I felt like making; there was no reason I couldn’t make it.”

Halsey will support the release of her new album with a huge UK and Ireland arena tour scheduled for March 2020.

Meanwhile, earlier this month the singer made headlines at the Emmy Awards by covering Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Time After Time’ as part of the awards show’s in memoriam segment.