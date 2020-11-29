Halsey discusses Grammy “bribes” after snub: “It’s not always about the music”

Halsey has referenced her lack of Grammy nominations in a new post on social media, and discussing the possibility of “bribes” in the nominations process.

The singer didn’t receive a single nomination for her 2020 album ‘Manic’ in the 2021 list, which included the chart-topping single ‘Without Me’.

“I’ve been thinking and wanted to choose my words carefully because a lot of people have extended sympathy and apology to me since the Grammy nominations,” Halsey wrote on her Instagram Stories yesterday (November 28), as Billboard report.

“The Grammys are an elusive process,” she added. “It can often be about behind the scenes private performances, knowing the right people, campaigning through the grapevine, with the right handshake and ‘bribes’ that can be just ambiguous enough to pass as ‘not bribes.'”

Halsey went on to say that “committing to exclusive TV performances” could secure you Grammy nominations more than the music itself, writing: “It’s not always about the music or quality or culture.

The highest profile critic of the 2021 Grammy nominations has been The Weeknd, who received no nominations for his chart-topping album ‘After Hours’ and single ‘Blinding Lights’.

“Collaboratively planning a performance for weeks to not being invited?” he tweeted. “In my opinion zero nominations = you’re not invited!” Abel Tesfaye also branded the awards “corrupt,” adding: “You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency.”

“The Weeknd deserves better, and ‘Manic’ did too,” Halsey wrote, adding: Perhaps it’s unbecoming of me to say so but I can’t care anymore.

“While I am THRILLED for my talented friends who were recognised this year, I am hoping for more transparency or reform. But I’m sure this post will blacklist me anyway.”

Elton John, Drake and 50 Cent also shared their support for The Weeknd following the controversy, while Justin Bieber voiced his disappointment that his album ‘Changes’ had been classified as pop. The singer received nominations for Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop/Duo Group Performance, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance.