Halsey donates 100,000 face masks to California hospitals

Halsey has confirmed she will donate 100,000 protective face masks to hospitals in California as the US continues to battle coronavirus.

Announcing the move on Instagram, the singer said she was “in awe of the medical workers on the frontlines” and explained how she had worked with a company to secure the FDA-certified three-ply masks from a factory in China.

“Every single day I am in awe of the medical workers on the frontlines. Their determination, selflessness and empathy is the single greatest example of our capacity to love and survive as humans,” Halsey wrote alongside an image of the boxed masks.

“I am beyond privileged to be self isolating in my home, without the fear and obligation of essential work employment. Without a sick family member to care for. A child to feed. A financial crisis to navigate. So I tried to find a real way to make a difference.”

The singer explained that the masks will be distributed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph, LAC+USC Medical Center, and Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital to provide protection for medical professionals and non-medical hospital staff.

She added: “Please continue to stay home, if you can. If you are on the frontlines, my heart is with you. And I will be continuing the fight to help you get the support and resources you need.”

Halsey’s gesture comes as the music world continues to react to the crisis, with many artists providing live sessions on video sharing platforms to entertain fans stuck at home.

