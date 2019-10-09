Halsey heads to the carnival with ‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney in ‘Graveyard’ music video

From her forthcoming third album, ‘Manic’

Halsey – real name Ashley Frangipane – has released the music video for ‘Graveyard’, starring actress Sydney Sweeney, one of the cast members of HBO‘s Euphoria. Watch it below.

The video is directed by Anton Tammi and features choreography by Dani Vitale, who both worked on Halsey’s previous video, ‘Clementine’. The ‘Graveyard’ clip follows Halsey and Sweeney as they dance their way through a carnival before it all ends at an aquarium like the one featured in the ‘Clementine’ visual.

Check out the ‘Graveyard’ video here:

“I’m constantly amazed by Ashley’s beautiful creative brain and how her vision comes together in the end,” Vitale wrote in an Instagram post praising the pop star. “It is such an inspiring process that pushes everyone to really make something special.”

Halsey released ‘Graveyard’ last month to announce the release of ‘Manic’. The record is due to arrive on January 17, 2020. In August, the pop star said the album, her follow-up to 2017’s ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom’, will be “less dystopian fantasy world and more like, ‘This is what I’m thinking right now: the world sucks.'” She also explained that her third studio offering will take on a much more feminist approach, saying that “female rage is a very tight subject for me right now”.

Halsey plans to support the release of her new album with a massive 2020 UK and Ireland arena tour that’s scheduled to kick off in March.