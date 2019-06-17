Halsey said she had an “existential crisis” over Miley Cyrus’ ‘Black Mirror’ character

Cyrus played one of the titular characters in the recent episode 'Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too'

Halsey has said that she had an “existential crisis” after watching Miley Cyrus‘ pop star character in one of the latest episodes of Black Mirror.

Cyrus starred as fictional singer Ashley O in the season five episode Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too, which debuted on Netflix earlier this month along with two other Charlie Brooker-created instalments of the dystopian show.

Halsey has now shared her reaction to the episode, noting the similarities between Cyrus’ character and her own music career, as well as pointing out how her real name, Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, brought those parallels home even more.

“Black Mirror episode about a popstar named Ashley with colourful hair,” she tweeted yesterday (June 16). “Existential crisis: Engage.”

A fan then shared a shot-by-shot comparison of Halsey in the video for her debut single ‘Ghost’ with Cyrus’ character Ashley O.

