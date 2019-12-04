Trending:

Halsey explains why her Bring Me The Horizon collaboration isn’t on new album ‘Manic’

"I'm putting out so much new music next year"

Andrew Trendell
Halsey and Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes
Halsey and Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes. Credit: Getty

Halsey has promised fans that her collaboration with Bring Me The Horizon is still on the way, despite it not appearing on the tracklist for her new album ‘Manic’.

Earlier this summer, Halsey teased fans of a collab with the Sheffield metal band after sharing a video of her in the studio with frontman Oli Sykes and keys player Jordan Fish along with the caption, “is it too crazy?” Sykes then later took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with the singer – revealing that they had spent five days in the studio together.

@iamhalsey

The song was expected to appear on her third album ‘Manic’. However, while yesterday’s newly revealed tracklist showed a range of guests including Dominic Fike, BTS‘ Suga and Alanis Morissette, BMTH were nowhere to be seen. However, Halsey promises that the song will emerge sooner rather than later.

“Okay, the Bring Me The Horizon song,” Halsey told fans via Instagram. “I knew you guys were going to ask about that. It’s not on this album, but there’s two – well technically ‘two’ things. One and then something else that are coming out not on my album – for something else with Bring Me The Horizon. And then I have another collaboration with another friend of mine that’s coming out this year too, and I’m putting out so much music next year.”

Following on from 2018’s acclaimed Number One ‘amo‘, Bring Me The Horizon released the one-off single ‘Ludens‘ last month. However, they recently told NME that they may never make another album.

“We’re not going to do an album again, maybe ever,” Sykes told NME. “We’re thinking about doing shorter records. I don’t want to say we’re going to do something and not live up to it, but the plan is to release multiple records next year.”

He continued: “I’m really proud of ‘amo’, but it was such a fucking ballache to make. We spent a whole fucking year of our lives making that record. Part of me was like, ‘For what? We’re never going to get to play all of those songs’.

“You have to ration your creativity over all your songs. You write a really cool pop song then you have to write a heavy song to balance out, then you need to think about singles.”

