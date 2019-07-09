Halsey hits back at “whiny” fan who criticised LGBTQ post

"You’re just not paying attention you whiny little baby."

Halsey has responded to a “whiny” fan after they took aim at her for posting a picture of the LGBTQ flag.

The ‘Without Me’ singer posted a picture of herself holding a rainbow flag at a concert on Instagram and wrote in the caption: “peak bi gurl evolution.”

But one fan quickly took exception to the post and commented: “Rainbow is the new marketing strategy.”

Hitting back at the fan, the openly bisexual singer explained that she has always included the flag in her live shows and labelled the user a “whiny little baby”.

“There’s been a flag in my show for 5 years,” Halsey responded.

“You’re just not paying attention you whiny little baby.”

This comes after Halsey previously wore a custom-made top featuring a picture of Melania Geyamont and her girlfriend Chris, who were the victims of a homophobic attack on a London bus in May.

“She wears a shirt which displays the faces of Melania Geymonat and her partner Chris, the lesbian couple who were assaulted during a homophobic attack on a London bus on May 30,” NME wrote of the gesture at her Electric Ballroom show.