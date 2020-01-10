Halsey has unveiled her latest set of visuals for new single ‘You Should Be Sad’ – watch it below.

The ‘Now or Never’ singer’s new album ‘Maniac’, the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom’, arrives on January 17 and features the previously released singles ‘Graveyard’, ‘Finally // beautiful stranger’ and ‘SUGA’s Interlude’.

Now Halsey has released ‘You Should Be Sad’, which will most likely be the final single before her new album drops.

Led by an acoustic backdrop, the song takes aim at one of the singer’s exes. She sings: “You’re not half the man you think that you are/ And you can’t fit the hole inside of you with money, girls, and cars/ And I’m so glad I never ever had a baby with you/ Cuz you can’t love anything unless there’s something in it for you.”

In the accompanying Colin Tilley-directed music video, Halsey dons a cowboy hat and leads a piece of line-dancing choreography while cutting to several other bewitching scenes – at one point she even pays homage to Shania Twain’s ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ video.

Watch the ‘You Should Be Sad’ video below:

Earlier this week it was announced that Chvrches and PVRIS will be supporting Halsey across a number of dates on her upcoming 2020 tour.

The pop star, who is due to release her third album ‘Manic’ on January 17, took to social media on Wednesday (January 8) to announce the North American leg of her world tour.

The North American stint will follow Halsey’s previously-announced UK tour, which is scheduled to kick off in Glasgow on March 7. She’ll be supported by Pale Waves on the four dates.

Halsey will play:

Saturday March 7, 2020 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Sunday March 8, 2020 – LONDON O2 Arena

Tuesday March 10, 2020 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Thursday March 12, 2020 – MANCHESTER Arena