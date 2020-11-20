Halsey on becoming a New York Times best-selling author: “I am kind of in shock”

Halsey has said that she is “kind of in shock” after learning that her poetry collection has become a New York Times best-seller.

I Would Leave Me If I Could: A Collection of Poetry, which was published earlier this month, is currently at #2 on the New York Times’ hardcover fiction list.

Writing on Twitter last night (November 19) about the achievement, Halsey said in a statement (that she posted along with a childhood picture of herself) that she was “kind of in shock”.

“Accolades are sometimes based on weird algorithms and viral hits and luck,” she wrote. But sometimes they are based on a true human connection to the art.”

🤍 I am not allowed to want to leave myself anymore. Believe me, I have tried. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/t2ms87jqVh — h (@halsey) November 19, 2020

“The tiny girl who learned all her life lessons in novels, propped up on her elbows with a flashlight at night, thanks you,” the singer added. “The teenager distracted through all her high school classes, writing short stories about great loves and world adventures, thanks you. The 20-year-old huddled over her phone in her notes app, crying silently through a moment of weakness on the 200th airplane that year, thanks you.

“26-year-old me who has often seen my art populate because of a pretty outfit or a dating rumour, thanks you.”

Halsey concluded: “This is faceless. I am not sexy, or loud, or charismatic for this art. I am sad, and frustrated with myself, and trying to decide which memories scald me the least to touch. Or perhaps which ones do the most. This is for you to find yourself in.

“I hope in your loneliness or sorrow you find a mirror in here. I hope you find a loving embrace. And if you don’t, I hope you at least think the cover looks pretty cool. Love always, Ash.”

Earlier this week, representatives for G-Eazy denied claims that his ex-girlfriend Halsey detailed their past relationship in her new poetry collection.