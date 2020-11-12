Halsey has opened up about her voluntary work in L.A. during a new interview – you can watch it below.

Appearing on the Daily Show last night (November 11), the pop star, whose latest full-length project ‘Manic’ arrived back in January, discussed her new poetry book I Would Leave Me If I Could before opening up about her continued work as an activist and artist to host Trevor Noah.

Halsey also went on to give an insight into her voluntary work in L.A. and the contrasts of wealth she sees in the city.

Advertisement

Speaking about the two sides of L.A. she sees, Halsey said: “I witness a lot of… dichotomy living in L.A., because it has some of the most successful, comfortable, richest people, and then some of the most impoverished and displaced and un-homed.”

She continued: “Watching those two walks of life coexist in this bubble is a real eye-opener because I’ve been on both sides of it.”

Halsey went on to discuss more about her voluntary work at a resource centre for displaced young people. Halsey said it reminded her of a place she used to visit when she was in a similar situation during her youth.

She added: “I think it’s about keeping yourself immersed in your communities and interacting with those people, instead of…only interacting with people who are of your class or of your race or of your creed.

“Broaden your horizons. Get to understand other walks of life, and that gives you perspective that I think is really valuable.

Advertisement

“And I’m still learning stuff every day that I don’t know about people, you know?”

Meanwhile, Halsey recently expressed her desire to release a punk-rock album at some point in the future.

Speaking to Vogue, Halsey was asked whether her recent team-ups with Bring Me The Horizon and Machine Gun Kelly had inspired her to write her own punk-rock record.

“I do really want to, but it needs to come naturally,” she replied. “I’ve never sat down before and been like, ‘Okay, I want to make this type of album’. The album kind of makes itself.

“When that time comes, it’ll happen on its own. I definitely need to do it eventually, though, because I’m starting to age out of being angsty and punk,” she added.