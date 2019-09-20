Halsey to perform ‘In Memoriam’ tribute at the 2019 Emmys

The awards ceremony will take place in LA on Sunday

Halsey is set to perform at this year’s Emmys ceremony, it has been confirmed.

The 2019 Emmys take place at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 22).

Details of the pop star’s appearance at the event are currently limited, but producers have confirmed she will sing “a rendition of a classic song for the In Memoriam tribute”.

She will join the likes of Jon Hamm, Nick Cannon, Regina King, Hugh Laurie, and Randall Park in being a part of the event. The actors listed are all set to present awards at this year’s ceremony, which will have no main host.

Game Of Thrones is nominated for 32 awards, collating its nods at both the Primetime Emmys and the Creative Arts Emmys. That figure is the most ever received by a show in a single year at the awards.

Meanwhile, Halsey has announced details of her upcoming third album. ‘Manic’ will be released on January 17, 2020, and will feature 2018’s ‘Without Me’ and new single ‘Graveyard’.

Speaking about the album earlier this year, the singer told Rolling Stone it samples “hip-hop, rock, country, fucking everything — because it’s so manic”. “It’s soooooo manic,” she added. “It’s literally just, like, whatever the fuck I felt like making; there was no reason I couldn’t make it.”

The album follows 2017’s ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom’ and her 2015 debut ‘Badlands’. In a four-star review of the former, NME said: “‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom’ might be defiantly ambitious, but it’s surprisingly cohesive. Even cameos from Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui and Migos’ Quavo, and co-writes from Sia and Greg Kurstin can’t derail the feeling this is 100 per cent her own output.”