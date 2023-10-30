Halsey quietly drops out of ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ concerts

Halsey quietly cancelled her two The Nightmare Before Christmas concert performances just days before the shows were scheduled to take place – find out more below.

Earlier this month, the singer-songwriter revealed that she would be taking on the singing role of Sally in a stage adaptation of The Nightmare Before Christmas this month. The performance would have seen her sing for the role of Sally for two nights before the movie’s original voice actor, Catherine O’Hara took over the role for a third show.

However, Halsey’s shows – which were set for October 27 and 28 – saw the singer drop out quietly, with ticket holders being notified just days before. In the notification, per Rolling Stone, it was said that Halsey had dropped out due to “unforeseen circumstances”, and all mentions of Halsey’s involvement were removed from event pages.

Halsey most recently hinted at their fifth album in a cryptic post on social media in September. Halsey wrote: “Not pictured: me splitting myself in two every day so that I can give you my deepest wounds (and a handful of perfect joys) for the 5th time in 10 years,” alluding to her working on her upcoming album. The singer previously shared that she was making her new album with “no strict genre parameters”.

Halsey’s last full length release, 2021’s ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’, earned a four-star review from NME‘s Nick Levine who said the album “feels like a defiant artistic statement of their singular talent”.

He continued: “It almost goes without saying that this album is intense as hell and not exactly teeming with light relief. It’s also an intricate and an endlessly compelling artistic statement that only Halsey could have made.”