Watch footage of Halsey tearing up Reading & Leeds and win a signed setlist

Halsey has shared exclusive footage from their stellar headline sets at Reading & Leeds last weekend – as well as giving fans the chance to win signed setlists and deluxe versions of latest album, ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’. Check out the footage and see competition details below.

Despite suffering from food-poisoning at Leeds festival, Halsey emerged triumphant and then completed their victory lap with an epic and visceral five-star performance at Reading days later – headlining alongside Bring Me The Horizon, Arctic Monkeys, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion and Dave.

In an exclusive interview with NME ahead of the festival, the artist explained how their road naturally led to R+L.

“The way this tour came together [means] that my performance style has evolved into a space that’s really true to the sentiment of what Reading and Leeds are as festivals,” they explain. Describing the sensory identity for this tour as “pure fun, unbridled rage”, it’s a fitting show for carrying on R+L’s hedonistic rock legacy.

In a five-star review of Halsey’s headline set, NME concluded: After battling illness during their Leeds performance to smash it out of the park with a set that’s political, personal and poignant here at Reading, the artist sets herself apart. If you were looking for the biggest rockstar of the weekend, it might just be Halsey.”

Now, as well as sharing an exclusive live video from her performances this weekend, Halsey is also giving fans the chance to win one 25 signed setlists from their Reading show – with five lucky winners also winning a new deluxe edition of Halsey’s ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’.

To be in with a chance of winning, please fill in the below form and answer this question:

The competition closes at 11.59pm on Thursday September 8, 2022. Check out our competition rules here.

Halsey’s deluxe edition of ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ is out now.

Check back at NME here for more news, reviews, photos, interviews and more from Reading & Leeds 2022.