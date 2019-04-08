“This is life or death”: Halsey recalls how she almost turned to sex work as a homeless teenager

"It could happen to absolutely anyone."

Halsey has recalled her experiences of homelessness and how she almost considered sex work in order to afford food.

The ‘Without Me’ singer opened up on her struggles at the beginning of her career as she appeared at the Ending Youth Homelessness: A Benefit For My Friend’s Place in Hollywood on Saturday night.

The singer, who was being honoured at the event, pleaded: The reality is that this epidemic is deadly. It’s more than young people needing validation and needing people to listen to them. It’s more than identity. It’s more than hope. This is life or death.”

Recalling her own experiences, she said: “When I was living in New York, I was a teenager. My friends were picking out decorations for their dorms and I was debating on whether or not I should let a stranger inside of me so I could pay for my next meal. It wasn’t because I did something bad, it wasn’t because something was wrong with me, and it wasn’t because my parents didn’t love me, because they did very much.

“A series of unfortunate circumstances led me to being in that position, and it could happen to absolutely anyone.”

The emotional speech also saw Halsey recall the moment when she signed one of her earliest record deals and met with an employee at the label.

“He asked me, ‘What’s in the bag?’ And I looked him dead in the eye and said, ‘This is my house,'” she said.

The experiences came years before Halsey established herself as one of the biggest names in pop. Yesterday, the singer shared the first teaser video for her new collaboration with BTS, ‘Boy With Luv’.

She also teased fans that a new album is on the way in 2019 – claiming that it will be a “lot heavier” than their previous efforts.