Halsey received homophobic rape threats after performing with female dancer

"All hell broke loose"

Halsey has spoken out after receiving homophobic messages and death threats after she performed with a female dancer on The Voice in 2018.

The singer-songwriter, who has also been open about her bisexuality, made headlines with her groundbreaking performance alongside dancer Jade Chynoweth on the talent show’s finale last year. Having hit back at the homophobic backlash of the time, she has now open up about threats she received.

“People were going, ‘What is this lesbian garbage on my TV?’” Halsey told The Times. “My phone number leaked, my email leaked. People were texting me things like, ‘I’m going to rape you straight.’ Heinous stuff.”

Hitting out at viewers’ double-standards, she continued: “There are performances by other artists that are way more sexual.

“Here’s what’s important, though — the young people sitting on the couch next to that angry dad, that angry mom, hearing them spewing hatred. The kid that’s scared to come out needs to see that on the TV.”

The interview also saw the 25-year-old discuss how she felt “defeated” after her acclaimed speech at the 2018 Women’s March, which saw her bravely discussing her own experiences of sexual violence.

Halsey released ‘Graveyard’ earlier this summer to announce the release of her new album‘Manic’. The record is due to arrive on January 17, 2020. She has declared that the album, her follow-up to 2017’s ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom’, will be “less dystopian fantasy world and more like, ‘This is what I’m thinking right now: the world sucks.’”

She also explained that her third studio offering will take on a much more feminist approach, saying that “female rage is a very tight subject for me right now”.

Halsey plans to support the release of her new album with a massive 2020 UK and Ireland arena tour that’s scheduled to kick off in March.