Halsey returns with new song ‘Nightmare’

"No, I won’t smile, but I’ll show you my teeth”

Halsey has returned with new song ‘Nightmare’ – marking her first solo track of 2019.

After collaborating with the likes of BTS and Blink-182’s Travis Barker, the new track sees the singer head in an edgier direction as she channels the spirit of punk and riffs on the raw anger of female empowerment in 2019.

“No, I won’t smile, but I’ll show you my teeth,” Halsey sings on the new track.

“And I’ma let you speak if you just let me breathe/I’ve been polite, but won’t be caught dead/Lettin’ a man tell me what I should do in my bed.”

“I’m tired and angry, but somebody should be.”

The theme is continued in the music video too – with an all-female cast featuring cameos from the likes of Cara Delevingne, Suki Waterhouse and Debbie Harry.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Posting the song on Twitter, Halsey wrote: “Imagine getting onstage every night and seeing young women sweating mascara tears, lightning in their eyes, throwing elbows and raising fists, screaming till the veins in their necks raise under warm skin, and not being inspired by it. This song is about you, for you.”

The release comes as Halsey continues work on her third album – which she has described as being “better” than her 2015 debut ‘Badlands’. Halsey also hinted that the new album will feature more tracks like ‘Gasoline’, which featured on the deluxe version of ‘Badlands’.

Writing to fans in March, she said: “I know you guys are anxious for new music and new memories for touring and travelling with your friends for events and pop ups and meeting new people for music video screenshots for group chats and late night.

“Thank you for being patient with me. I want it to be perfect.”