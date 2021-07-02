Halsey to reveal fourth album artwork and release date next week

Halsey will reveal the artwork and release date for their upcoming fourth studio album next week, it has been reported.

Earlier this week, the star confirmed the record – which is titled ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ – was on the way.

Now, as noted by Pop Crave, Halsey’s official website for the new record has been updated with a countdown. It will reach zero at 5:08pm BST on July 7, at which point the details will reportedly be revealed.

‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ will be produced by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. No further details of the record have been confirmed at present. It is said to be the star’s “punk rock” album.

When announcing the new album on Monday (June 28), though, Halsey did share a video of a billboard advertising the record, which was soundtracked by a clip of a new song. Distorted guitars buzz in the background as she sings: “All of this is temporary.”

Halsey’s latest album ‘Manic’ was released in January 2020. In a four-star review, NME said: “This album is very much a document of her life, her love, her pain, her hope, presented with all barriers down. The musician’s previous concepts have both been compelling in themselves but, by stripping back the stories to their very personal core, Halsey has made a record that is as thrilling as it is vulnerable, and her best effort yet.”

Meanwhile, in March, Halsey announced that her pronouns are now she/they. “The inclusion of ‘they’, in addition to ‘she’, feels most authentic to me,” she told her fans at the time. “If you know me at all you know what it means to me to express this outwardly. Thanks for being the best.”