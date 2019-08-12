“I feel like a speedball of a human. I’m basically freebasing my way through life right now."

As Halsey gets ready to celebrate her 25th birthday, the ‘Without Me’ singer has said that it’s a miracle that she hasn’t killed herself yet.

Speaking at the recent Capitol Congress conference in Hollywood, the 24-year-old pop star discussed her upcoming birthday, saying: “I didn’t think I was going to be alive that long.”

During her chat with author/journalist Lizzy Goodman, where she said her upcoming new album will be “less dystopian fantasy world and more like, ‘This is what I’m thinking right now: the world sucks. Fuck’,” Halsey explained where she thought she might be at 25.

“I feel like a speedball of a human. I’m basically freebasing my way through life right now,” she said, as reported by Billboard. “I grew up in a world where being 25 [meant] having three kids and being in a shitty relationship or I was going to be dead because young people with bi-polar disorder who grow up with no resources don’t usually end up thriving at 25.

“I thought that I would have been able to keep a boyfriend longer than this, so that’s a starter,” she continued. “I didn’t think I would have had as cool boyfriends as I’ve had… or as shitty.”

She later added: “This is controversial… I’m going to be 25 and it’s a miracle I haven’t killed myself yet. I hope I can get married soon, but in the meantime, I hope I can fuck as many people as I can.”

Returning to her forthcoming third studio album, Halsey revealed it will take on a more feminist angle, saying that “female rage is a very tight subject for me right now”.

“I’m interested in female everything right now… I went from only wanting to hang out with boys to, ‘I love women, they’re awesome.’ I’ve grown out of my internalised misogyny,” she explained.

A release date for Halsey’s upcoming album is yet to be confirmed.

Earlier this year, Halsey recalled her experiences of homelessness and how she almost considered sex work in order to afford food.

She opened up on her struggles at the beginning of her career as she appeared at the Ending Youth Homelessness: A Benefit For My Friend’s Place in Hollywood in April.

