Halsey says recent hospital stay won’t prevent her from touring this year

Halsey has spoken out after their recent admission to hospital, saying they’re grappling several issues, but won’t let that stop them from touring this year.

The artist was hospitalised recently following a severe allegic reaction (anaphylaxis) associated with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren’s syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome, and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).

In a series of videos posted to her Instagram Story yesterday (May 10), Halsey – who can be seen wearing a heart monitor – explained how she has struggled with her health

videos that she didn’t want fans to worry, and that she has begun a treatment plan amid rehearsals for her upcoming tour. “I’m really excited and confident that I’m going to be able to do it in a way that’s healthy, where I can perform my best for all of you,” Halsey said.

“Honestly, I’m just so excited to be going on tour, because it just keeps my mind off of everything and it keeps my body healthy because I’m so active and doing cardio everyday.”

Halsey’s ‘Love And Power’ tour – in support of their 2021 album ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’, begins on May 17 in Florida, with dates scheduled up until July 9 where the run ends in California.

On the shows ahead, Halsey mentioned that they would be “delving into this weird body-horror about everything I’ve been experiencing – feeling like my body is rebelling against me a little bit. That started with my experience being pregnant and has now evolved into something totally beyond pregnancy, beyond post-partum.

“I have a lot of angst, and I have a lot of energy, and I have a lot of confusion that I want to get out on that stage. And hopefully, I’ve built a show that really reflects that and can be a cathartic place for you to release some tension.”

Last week, Halsey joined a growing list of artists – Phoebe Bridgers, Garbage and Questlove among them – who have voiced their objections to the recent private vote by the US Supreme Court to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which made abortion legal.

In a lengthy post on Twitter, Halsey wrote: “This is one of the most significant events we will witness in our lifetimes. The effects of this decision will spiral into lethal situations for our entire country, most seriously impacting people of colour, rural areas and socio-economically impacted communities. The time to take action is now.”

The artist encouraged people to rally and make donations to local organisations and to become more involved in US local legislation.