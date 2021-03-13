Halsey to sell her art for the first time in NFT auction

Halsey is set to sell the art that she has painted for the first time through a non-fungible tokens (NFT) auction.

As well as being a musician and writer, the pop star is a keen artist and has shown her creations through a livestream to announce her album ‘Manic’ in 2019 and as illustrations in her 2020 book, I Would Leave Me If I Could.

Halsey’s art will be sold through the NFT marketplace Nifty Gateway and will go up for auction on March 17. The series will be called People Disappear Here and will feature animations of seven characters from her original painting of the same name. There will also be a digital animation of the full original painting, while the hand-painted artwork will also go up for auction.

Advertisement

In a statement, the star said: “The characters are all inspired by figures that occurred in a series of sleep paralysis nightmares I had at home during the quarantine. After seven years of bed surfing hotel rooms around the world, adjusting to my own pitch black cave in California had a little bit of a learning curve.

“People Disappear Here” An Original NFT Collection available March 17th on @niftygateway. A portion of sales will be donated to @MFPLA, as well as @carbon_180, a NGO dedicated to the mission of creating a world that removes more carbon that it emits. pic.twitter.com/0lPlNc7513 — h (@halsey) March 13, 2021

“From toddler TV programming evil dentists, a child born with massive claws who scratched her way out of the womb, to a woman who stood at the foot of my bed and demanded I watch her masturbate. They were memorable to say the least. I’m excited to be sharing them in a space that prioritises artist integrity, and in a market that perpetuates the value of intellectual property.”

Halsey also confirmed on Twitter that part of the proceeds from the auction would go to My Friends Place, a charity that supports homeless youth in LA, and Carbon 180, which aims to help the world remove more carbon than is emitted. Watch a trailer for the sale above now.

Earlier this month, Kings Of Leon released their new album ‘When You See Yourself’ as NFTs. The collection, made up of three tokens, boasts 25 unique pieces including a limited-edition ‘Golden Eye’ vinyl as well as the chance to win one of six ‘Golden Ticket’ live experiences for KOL’s upcoming tour.

Advertisement

Grimes also recently auctioned off 10 exclusive pieces of NFT crypto art – dubbed WarNymph Collection Vol.1 – over a 48-hour period.

Meanwhile, in January, Halsey announced that she was expecting her first child. Last month, she shared how being pregnant had affected her so far, saying it had “levelled my perception of gender entirely”.

“I’ve been thinking lots about my body. it’s strange to watch yourself change so quickly,” she wrote in an Instagram caption. “I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about ‘womanhood’ but truly it has levelled my perception of gender entirely.

“My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper-aware of my humanness and that’s all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand. I hope the feeling lasts.”