Halsey shares cinematic teaser for new single ‘So Good’

Halsey has shared a cinematic trailer for their upcoming new single ‘So Good’, which is due to arrive later this week.

The single comes after the star recently shared their battle with her label to get it released on their social media accounts.

The teaser clocks in at 25 seconds and opens with the camera slowly zooming in on a chair at a dressing table. It then cuts to a close-up of a shelf that holds crystals, a candle, perfume, a glass trophy from Red Rocks in Colorado and a box that reads: “Halsey, July 30 2018.”

As the video continues, it shows a brief clip of Halsey’s partner Alev Aydin looking at the camera, before cutting to the star themselves doing the same. A music box melody plays over the teaser, which ends with title screens that read: “SO GOOD by Halsey. A FILM by Alev Aydin.”

So Good – June 9

Official Music Video – June 10 https://t.co/rgLv4Zw1Sr pic.twitter.com/EzL1WFmtxt — h (@halsey) June 6, 2022

‘So Good’ will be released at 11pm BST on Thursday (June 9) with the video following at 5pm BST on Friday (10). Watch the teaser above.

Halsey announced the release date for ‘So Good’ last week (June 1) after she told fans on TikTok their label was “saying that I can’t release it unless they can fake a viral moment on TikTok”.

“Everything is marketing,” they added. “And they [the label] are doing this to basically every artist these days.”

Halsey’s posts sparked a wide conversation amongst fans and fellow artists about the music industry’s focus on TikTok. “It’s true all record labels ask for are TikToks and I got told off today for not making enough effort,” FKA Twigs commented before deleting her TikTok account, while Charli XCX and Florence Welch also expressed similar sentiments.

Writing on the subject, NME‘s Kyann-Sian Williams said: “Forcing the superstars of today into making would-be viral videos can be a huge deterrent for budding stars wanting to get into the pop world. And if you’re an internet-savvy artist on the rise? You don’t need the huge push of a marketing team to make a viral moment.

“The premise (and slogan) of TikTok is to ‘Make your day’, and seeing a bunch of disingenuous, mediocre content isn’t going to infiltrate someone’s life. Record labels, stop trying to force it – you can’t fake the funk.”