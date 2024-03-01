Halsey shares health update on endometriosis

Halsey has shared a health update on her endometriosis battle.

The ‘Ghost’ singer took to their official Instagram account to share an IG story updating their fans about their battle with endometriosis. In the now-deleted story, she posted a photo of her stomach, covered in several bandages.

Halsey, who uses she/they pronouns, didn’t specify what kind of procedures she had done but did show herself wearing pink and white pyjamas along with a pair of absorbency briefs peeking out over the waistband of their trousers.

“Back in diapers, but at least they have little bows,” the singer wrote as a caption on the photo (per Music News). They also proceeded to give a shout out to their OBGYN, Dr. Thai¨s Aliabadi, for her “unparalleled care and brilliance.”

The ‘You Should Be Sad’ singer has been openly candid about dealing with the chronic illness. Back in 2018, the singer opened up about her battle with the condition while being honoured at the Endometriosis Foundation of America’s annual Blossom Ball in New York.

Endometriosis is a common condition involving the lining of the womb that affects women of childbearing age and often causes severe pain.

While on stage, she also opened up about suffering a miscarriage. “Before I could even really figure out what that meant to me and what that meant for my future, for my career, for my life, for my relationship,” they said. “The next thing I know I was onstage miscarrying in the middle of my concert.” The singer now has a two-year-old son named Ender with ex-partner Alev Aydin.

In other news, Halsey recently teased a new era with a mysterious website.

Eagle-eyed fans have found a website connected to the singer called ForMyLastTrick.com, which contains various details and possible Easter eggs connected to the singer’s forthcoming fifth album.