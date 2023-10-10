Halsey to star in ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ live concert at the Hollywood Bowl

Halsey will take on the role of Sally in a stage adaptation of The Nightmare Before Christmas later this month, it has been reported.

Per a report from Variety, Halsey has supposedly signed on to take on the role of Sally for the upcoming live production of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

The three-night concert event will be held at the Hollywood Bowl from between October 27 and October 29.

According to Variety, Halsey will be singing the role of Sally on the first two nights of the engagement, before the movie’s original voice actor, Catherine O’Hara takes over the role on the third. It is currently unclear if Halsey will also be voicing Sally for the entirety of the performances, or if they will only provide the character’s singing voice.

Other cast members include Danny Elfman – who was the original 1993 film’s songwriter – who will be reprising the principal role of Jack Skellington, Fred Armisen as Lock and Ken Page as Oogie Boogie.

Halsey most recently hinted at their fifth album in a cryptic post on social media in September. Halsey wrote: “Not pictured: me splitting myself in two every day so that I can give you my deepest wounds (and a handful of perfect joys) for the 5th time in 10 years,” alluding to her working on her upcoming album. The singer previously shared that she was making her new album with “no strict genre parameters”.

Halsey’s last full length release, 2021’s ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’, earned a four-star review from NME‘s Nick Levine who said the album “feels like a defiant artistic statement of their singular talent”.

He continued: “It almost goes without saying that this album is intense as hell and not exactly teeming with light relief. It’s also an intricate and an endlessly compelling artistic statement that only Halsey could have made.”

Halsey most recently teamed up with BTS’ Suga to release ‘Lilith’, for Diablo 4. ‘Lilith’ originally appeared on Halsey’s fourth album “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ but featured a brand-new verse from the BTS rapper.