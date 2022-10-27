Halsey teases new ‘Room 93’-related project with cryptic post

Halsey has teased a ‘Room 93’-related new project on social media – check out the post below.
‘Room 93’, the singer’s debut EP, arrived back in 2014 ahead of her first studio record ‘Badlands’ the following year.
Taking to Instagram Stories last night (October 26), Halsey shared a cryptic image of a ‘Room 93’-branded document. The piece of paper included the message: “8 years later… we always have a room for you!”
The post also featured the phrases “since 2014” and “newly decorated”. Notably, the original ‘Room 93’ EP was released on this day eight years ago (October 27) – suggesting that something could drop at some point today.
See a screenshot of the teaser here:
Halsey released her fourth studio album, ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’, in August 2021. An extended edition of the record came out this January.
In a four-star review of the original version of ‘If I Can’t Have Love…’ – which was produced by Nine Inch Nails‘ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – NME hailed the LP as “an intricate and an endlessly compelling artistic statement that only Halsey could have made.”
Halsey headlined Reading & Leeds 2022 over the summer. Prior to those shows, she spoke to NME about how she was celebrating the one-year anniversary of her latest album.
Additionally, pop artist opened up in the conversation about fighting for abortion rights, covering Kate Bush, and being coached on how to “scream on a record” by Bring Me The Horizon.