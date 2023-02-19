Halsey to release solo version of Post Malone collab ‘Die For Me’

Halsey has confirmed they’ll be releasing a solo version of their Post Malone collaboration ‘Die For Me’ later this week.

‘Die For Me’ featured on Post Malone’s 2019 album ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ and, alongside a Future collab, saw Halsey deliver a snarling verse that included the iconic line “I sold 15million copies of a breakup note”.

“For anyone who has been through shit with an adulterating spouse or shitty relationship. It is a good reminder to people that you are not alone and shit gets better,” Post Malone said about the track. “Halsey fuckin’ snapped,” he added.

Now Halsey has confirmed that a full-length, solo version of ‘Die For Me’ exists and will be released February 24.

“I’ve got a little surprise coming,” Halsey wrote on Instagram. ‘It’s been long known in my fanbase that there’s a demo of ‘Die For Me’ with just me on it. I performed my verse on the tour all summer long and since so many people have asked for it, I decided to put my full version out as ‘Die 4 Me’.

“I can’t wait for y’all to hear it,” they added. “Big big thanks to Post Malone, Louis Bell and Future for having me on the original release and co-signing this version finally seeing daylight.”

Following the news that Halsey is set to officially release the long-rumoured ‘Die 4 Me’, fans have called on the singer to share the Tatu-sampling version of ‘Nightmare’.

She shared a snippet of the track at the start of 2022 before asking fans if they “should leak this version?”

Halsey released fourth album ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ in 2021 and followed it up with standalone single ‘So Good’ in 2022 after a dispute with her label.

More recently, BTS and Halsey’s ‘Boy With Luv’ smashed a huge Spotify milestone when it become the first Korean-language song to surpass 1billion streams on the platform.

And at the end of last year, Halsey took to the stage of The Game Awards 2022 to perform ‘Lilith’ before confirming that the collab was “just the beginning of what Blizzard Entertainment and I have in store. A lot of exciting things are coming for Halsey fans, Diablo fans and the crossover,” they said.