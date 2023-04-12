Halsey to star in upcoming A24 film ‘MaXXXine’

Halsey is set to star in the third instalment of the A24 Mia Goth-led X franchise, MaXXXine.

The singer is one of the recently announced all-star cast members. The film will also see the likes of Lily Collins, Kevin Bacon, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale and Giancarlo Esposito.

The horror franchise was created by writer, director and producer Ti West. The first film, X, was a ’70s-set slasher film that sees Goth pulling double duty as main characters Pearl and Maxine – with the latter witnessing her pornography-shooting friends get murdered in Texas. The second film, Pearl, takes place in 1918 serving as an origin story for X’s villain of the same name.

According to Deadline, “MaXXXine reverses the franchise’s trajectory through time to pick with Maxine after the violent events of X, as their sole survivor continues her journey towards fame, setting out to make it as an actress in 1980s Los Angeles.”

This is not the first time Halsey hits the big screen. In 2021, they released an accompanying film to their album ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’. They are also to star in a few projects alongside actress Sydney Sweeney including 2023’s Americana and the upcoming drama series The Players Table.

The musician has had a handful of roles in films and TV series such as Sing 2, Roadies, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies and a small cameo in A Star Is Born.

In other news, Halsey recently released a solo version of their Post Malone collaboration ‘Die 4 Me’, which featured on the rapper’s 2019 album ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’.

Their 2019 BTS collaboration, ‘Boy With Luv’, has recently smashed a huge Spotify milestone becoming the first Korean-language song to surpass 1billion streams on the platform.

The song’s video also quickly broke the record for the most viewed music video debut in YouTube history. It went on to become the fastest music video to hit 100 million views, reaching the milestone in under two days.

In a four-star review of Halsey’s 2021 album ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’, NME wrote: “This album is intense as hell and not exactly teeming with light relief. It’s also an intricate and an endlessly compelling artistic statement that only Halsey could have made.”

Last year, the musician won the Innovation Award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 in recognition of their drive to constantly reinvent themselves – while inspiring the music world at large to evolve as well.