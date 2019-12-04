Trending:

News Music News

Halsey unveils stellar collabs list for her album – including Suga from BTS

The star-studded 'Manic' arrives on January 17

John Earls
Halsey Manic Alanis Morissette Suga BTS
Halsey has unveiled the tracklisting for her album 'Manic'. CREDIT: Getty

Halsey has unveiled the tracklisting for her third album ‘Manic’ – including some stellar collaborations.

The 16-song tracklist was revealed by Halsey on her Twitter, in a 20-second video which sees her writing out the titles by hand.

Among the guests are Suga from BTS, Alanis Morissette and Florida rapper Dominic Fike.

Advertisement

The album is Halsey’s third, following ‘Badlands’ in 2015 and ‘Without Me’ from 2017. ‘Manic’ is released on January 17.

‘Manic’ will feature previous singles ‘Without Me’ and ‘Graveyard’, as well as ‘Clementine’, which Halsey released on her 25th birthday in October. Producers on the album include Greg Kurstin, The Monsters And The Strangerz and Jon Bellion.

Halsey previously collaborated with BTS on their song ‘Boy With Luv’ and with Fike on his single ‘Phone Numbers’.

Advertisement

The making of ‘Manic’ is being documented in a YouTube documentary series, Road To Manic, which sees Halsey on tour and talking to fans about what they want from the album. It hasn’t been announced how many episodes there will be, but the first three are available to view so far.

The full tracklisting of ‘Manic’ is:
‘Ashley’
‘Clementine’
‘Graveyard’
‘You Should Be Sad’
‘Forever (…Is A Long Time)’
‘Dominic’s Interlude’
‘I Hate Everybody’
‘3AM’
‘Without Me’
‘Finally/Beautiful Stranger’
‘Alanis’ Interlude’
‘Killing Boys’
‘Suga’s Interlude’
‘More’
‘Still Learning’
‘929’

Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Blogs

The Roots Of… Rage Against The Machine

Rob Fitzpatrick -
Rage Against The Machine have announced that they're reuniting for a slate of shows in 2020. To celebrate the return of one of rock's...
Read more
Features

The Best Albums of The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
Here it is: the ultimate guide to the 100 essential albums of the 2010s, picked, ranked and dissected by NME experts
Read more
Features

10 Artists Who Defined The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
We celebrate the artists whose work in the 2010s changed the cultural conversation forever
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.