Halsey has unveiled the tracklisting for her third album ‘Manic’ – including some stellar collaborations.

The 16-song tracklist was revealed by Halsey on her Twitter, in a 20-second video which sees her writing out the titles by hand.

Among the guests are Suga from BTS, Alanis Morissette and Florida rapper Dominic Fike.

The album is Halsey’s third, following ‘Badlands’ in 2015 and ‘Without Me’ from 2017. ‘Manic’ is released on January 17.

‘Manic’ will feature previous singles ‘Without Me’ and ‘Graveyard’, as well as ‘Clementine’, which Halsey released on her 25th birthday in October. Producers on the album include Greg Kurstin, The Monsters And The Strangerz and Jon Bellion.

Halsey previously collaborated with BTS on their song ‘Boy With Luv’ and with Fike on his single ‘Phone Numbers’.

The making of ‘Manic’ is being documented in a YouTube documentary series, Road To Manic, which sees Halsey on tour and talking to fans about what they want from the album. It hasn’t been announced how many episodes there will be, but the first three are available to view so far.

The full tracklisting of ‘Manic’ is:

‘Ashley’

‘Clementine’

‘Graveyard’

‘You Should Be Sad’

‘Forever (…Is A Long Time)’

‘Dominic’s Interlude’

‘I Hate Everybody’

‘3AM’

‘Without Me’

‘Finally/Beautiful Stranger’

‘Alanis’ Interlude’

‘Killing Boys’

‘Suga’s Interlude’

‘More’

‘Still Learning’

‘929’