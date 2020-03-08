Halsey wants to make whole album in the style of ‘Experiment On Me’

Halsey gave a live debut to her Bring Me The Horizon collaboration ‘Experiment On Me’ in Glasgow last night (March 7) – and said she’d love to make an entire album of songs in that style.

Halsey performed the track as part of her encore. Back in January, Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes and keyboardist Jordan Fish revealed that they’d co-written a song with the US pop star for the Birds of Prey soundtrack.

It comes just months after they’d worked on another project with Halsey, with the singer describing the track as “hands down [the] craziest song I’ve ever recorded. By a landslide.”

Experiment on Me!!!! For the birds of prey soundtrack. Hands down craziest song I’ve ever recorded. By a landslide. And rightfully so for Harley!!!!! https://t.co/zVUJ3FutlI — h (@halsey) January 13, 2020

Advertisement

After the show, Halsey posted on her Instagram stories suggesting the singer is considering making an album of songs in that style. Watch fan footage of the artist performing ‘Experiment On Me’ below.

Nightmare + Experiment on me on the SAME SHOW?!? Sis is about to lose her voice is she keeps that up pic.twitter.com/dTYFDLJ1SW — joy ✨ (@halseyvibes1) March 7, 2020

Halsey has also stated that this could be the last time to catch her on tour for a while. “I think 2020 will mark the end of me touring for a very long time,” she wrote on Instagram previously. “Thank you for making the memories so special. I am cherishing every single night.”

Advertisement

Earlier this year, fans were left wondering why Halsey’s collaboration with BMTH didn’t feature on her latest album. Halsey later told fans: “It’s not on this album, but there’s two – well technically ‘two’ things.

“One and then something else that are coming out not on my album – for something else with Bring Me The Horizon. And then I have another collaboration with another friend of mine that’s coming out this year too, and I’m putting out so much music next year.”