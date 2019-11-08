Halsey debuts web series ‘Road To Manic’ documenting the creation of her new album

Watch the first episode now

Halsey has released the first episode of Road To Manic, her new YouTube series that documents the lead-up to her upcoming album, ‘Manic’.

The first episode, which premiered late last night (November 7), is a two-minute-long clip that follows Halsey at various gigs across Europe. It includes her appearance on the reality singing competition show Swedish Idol and her recent performance at the MTV European Music Awards in Seville, Spain.

At one point in the episode, Halsey admits that she’s excited to release her new album, although she’s also quite nervous about the critical reception. “You hear an album called ‘Manic’ and you think it’s going to be like, super sad and dark, but it’s not,” the pop star says. “It’s really colourful and kinda funny sometimes. It’s scary because it’s so much of me, so if people don’t like it then they don’t like me.”

It’s unclear how many episodes Road To Manic will run, and how often they will be released. Watch the first episode below:

Road To Manic is produced by Halsey’s frequent collaborator and photographer Peter Don (aka DonsLens), whom the singer has credited with “tirelessly provid[ing] me with amazing visual content for years”.

“I have always been more intrigued by an actual story than just a montage, the story is always king! Especially when its @halsey telling it,” Don tweeted.

‘Manic’, out January 17 2020, is a follow-up to Halsey’s 2017 sophomore LP, ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom’. Her new record will include the already released singles, ‘Clementine’ and ‘Graveyard’.

According to Halsey, the album will be “less dystopian fantasy world and more like, ‘This is what I’m thinking right now: the world sucks.’” The singer also plans to support the release of her new studio full-length with a 2020 UK and Ireland arena tour that’s scheduled to kick off in March.