Hamilton Leithauser shares hypnotic new single ‘Don’t Check The Score’

The Walkmen frontman's new album arrives next month

Will Lavin
Hamilton Leithauser
Hamilton Leithauser. CREDIT: FilmMagic/FilmMagic

Hamilton Leithauser has shared ‘Don’t Check The Score’, the third single from his upcoming new album ‘The Loves of Your Life’.

The new song from the Walkmen frontman follows previous singles ‘Isabella’ and ‘Here They Come’. The teaser video for the latter saw Leithauser get beaten up by Oscar-nominated actor Ethan Hawke.

Sharing news of the new single on Twitter, Leithauser was joined by actress Sienna Miller, who reminded fans of his album release date (April 10) before smashing a glass over the singer-songwriter’s head.

Listen to ‘Don’t Check The Score’ below:

Speaking on ‘The Loves of Your Life’, Leithauser said: “I wrote these songs about individual people. I wrote stories and I wrote music; and then I matched them up. Not one story was originally intended for the music it ended up marrying. These are people I know, and strangers I’ve come across in the last few years.

“All of the stories are based on some kind of truth, but I’m not afraid to get loose with the facts. Most are both fact and fiction, and some tilt pretty far in either direction. I guess people might call this ‘creative nonfiction’ or just ’embellished stories’. I wrote and recorded these songs in a studio I built for myself in New York. It’s a tight New York kind of space, and I’m jammed in with all sorts of instruments and equipment.”

‘The Loves of Your Life’ is released April 10 via Glassnote Records. You can pre-order it here.

Meanwhile, Interpol‘s Paul Banks has formed a new band with multi-instrumentalist Josh Kaufma and The Walkmen drummer Matt Barrick.

The Interpol frontman has worked on various side projects over the years, including his Banks and Steelz collaboration with Wu-Tang Clan‘s RZA, his work as Julian Plenti, and a rap mixtape under his own name.

Now, he has introduced Muzz, a collaboration with The Walkmen’s Matt Barrick, who as of late has been playing on Matt Berninger’s solo material, and Josh Kaufman, the journeyman musician best known for his supergroup, Bonny Light Horseman.

