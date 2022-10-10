Hammersmith Apollo evacuated for bomb threat at Iranian singer’s concert

London’s Eventim Apollo venue in Hammersmith was evacuated last night following a bomb threat during an Iranian singer’s concert.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said they received an anonymous call “making a threat towards a music venue” at 8pm on Sunday night (October 9) while Dariush Eghbali was performing.

The statement added that, though there was “nothing to indicate that the threat made was genuine,” police attended the venue to speak to management, who then decided to evacuate the venue in the interest of safety.

A Met spokesperson added: “Nothing of suspicion had been brought to the attention of staff but at around 20.40pm, the venue management took the decision to evacuate as a precaution.”

After the venue was evacuated, many gathered outside to show their support of the ongoing Iranian protests against the country’s government and its treatment of women.

See a number of photos and videos from last night’s incident below.

The crowd is still here at 21:46, although Met Police told them that the event is cancelled. They are chanting “One solution, Revolution” https://t.co/TxjviH4neK pic.twitter.com/8MBhDgmKgx — Ghoncheh (@GhonchehAzad) October 9, 2022

The @EventimApollo in Hammersmith was evacuated this evening following a security alert. Officers are in the area to support staff and to facilitate the safe departure of those who were in attendance at the venue. We have set out more information in the statement below. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NT2X0ux9o4 — Hammersmith and Fulham (@MPSHammFul) October 9, 2022

10pm Hammersmith Broadway sealed off by police and Eventim Apollo evacuated due to bomb threat at An Evening with Dariush event at Apollo. Hundreds of people outside venue. All buses stopped. Mayhem@MayorofLondon @SophieKLinden @MOPACLdn @metpoliceuk @TfL @hammersmithandy pic.twitter.com/RhHX3wHhTs — Change_Maker67 (@Change_Maker67) October 9, 2022

Hundreds protesting outside #Hammersmith Apollo after concert was evacuated due to ‘bomb scare’ Story live @myldn pic.twitter.com/pVe2LxFh4o — Kieran Kelly (@kellyjourno) October 9, 2022

A big fuck you to the Islamic Republic. Rumours that Dariush’s concert this evening was evacuated due to a bomb threat. I was there and I can tell you there is no better sound than thousands of people screaming “مرگ ‌بر خامنه‌ای” and “زن زندگی ‌ازادی‌” #MahsaAmini #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/D7I6TJsM4X — Deeba Shadnia (@deebashadnia) October 9, 2022

Thousands of people outside venue. All buses stopped.#اعتصابات_سراسری #اعتراضات_سراسرى#IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/1A5lPvZgqh — Hamid Anzabi (@Alianzabi) October 10, 2022

Dariush show audience raise antiKhamenei slogans before being evacuated from the Hammersmith Apollo following a bomb threat The crowd then erupted into protests outside the venue calling for a revolution against the Islamic regime in Iran#Dariush #show #audience #raise pic.twitter.com/Pc6Zf1BUU6 — Shahryar Sultan (@Shahryar_Sultan) October 9, 2022

This weekend, Dua Lipa became the latest artist to share her support for women in Iran as protests continue in the country.

The protests have come in the wake of the death of 22-year-old Masha Amini, who died in Tehran last month (September 16) after being arrested for not wearing her hijab in accordance with government standards. Police claimed she suffered heart failure at the station, although witnesses have claimed Amini was severely beaten by the authorities.

Lipa shared a number of photos of women who have also since died on Instagram. She wrote: “Sarina Esmailzadeh, 16, beaten to death by Iranian security forces for protesting for women’s rights in Iran. Nika Shakarami, 16, killed after burning her headscarf in protest. Hadis Najafi, 23, shot multiple times during demonstrations sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, after her arrest by the country’s morality police.”

She continued: “Just four young women out of more than 100 protestors to pay with their lives,” Lipa continued in her post. “An estimated 1,200 more are in police custody. Please don’t turn away, keep the world watching. Every one of us can lend our platform and together we can make some fkn noise. I stand with the women of Iran.”

Others in the music community to have shared their support include Halsey, Bebe Rexha, Pearl Jam, Justin Bieber, Ricky Martin and Yungblud.