Hand Habits announces new EP ‘dirt’, shares lead single

Meg Duffy – aka Hand Habits – has announced a new EP titled ‘dirt’ will arrive next month, sharing lead single ‘4th of July’.

“‘4th of july’ feels like trying again, rolling around in the wreckage of the past and finding new ways out of the maze of memory,” commented Duffy.

“For the video, I went to V and Adam and said I wanted to ‘just dig a hole’ and they turned that idea into a cinematic version of what it looks like to try and get to the bottom of a feeling.”

Watch the video for ‘4th of july’ below:

Set for release on February 19 via Saddle Creek, the ‘dirt’ EP will also feature a cover of Neil Young‘s ‘I Believe in You’ and a remix of 2019 ‘placeholder’ track ‘what’s the use’ by Katie Dey.

The EP was recorded after Duffy began sharing a living space in Los Angeles with musician Sasami Ashworth and Kyle Thomas (aka King Tuff). It was co-produced by the trio, with Ashworth co-producing ‘4th of july’ and Thomas co-producing ‘i believe in you’.

Back in September, NME called Angel Olsen‘s ‘Cosmic Stream 2’ livestream gig – which Duffy opened – one of the most beautiful lockdown performances of the year. The concert featured a collaborative cover by Duffy and Olsen of Tom Petty‘s ‘Walls’.