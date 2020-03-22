Neil Diamond has performed a new version of ‘Sweet Caroline’ from his home, in which he gives fans informative advice about fighting coronavirus.

By changing the lyrics of his classic song, Diamond has become the latest musician to adapt their work to fit the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic.

Yesterday, Liam Gallagher reworked Oasis classics ‘Wonderwall’, ‘Supersonic’ and ‘Champagne Supernova’ as ‘Wonderwash’, ‘Soapersonic’ and ‘Champagne Soapernova’ while washing his hands in a bid to convince his fans to follow suit. The Killers‘ Brandon Flowers washed his hands while singing ‘Mr Brightside’.

Performing in front of the fire at home along with his dog, Diamond begins: “I know we’re going through a rough time right now, but I love you, and I think maybe if we sing together we might feel a little bit better.”

He then sings a version of ‘Sweet Caroline’, which featured the adapted lyrics: “Hands, washing hands, reaching out, don’t touch me, I won’t touch you.”

Dozens of musicians have been hosting live streams in the last week to keep fans entertained while self-isolating at home. The likes of Christine And The Queens, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, U2’s Bono and Yungblud have live-streamed performances from their homes or studios to help keep people connected and entertained, while Troye Sivan is supporting out-of-work freelance creatives by using his budget originally reserved for a music video to pay artists who can help design supporting material for a new song.

Diamond, meanwhile, announced he was retiring from touring back in 2018 after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.