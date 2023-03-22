Listen to Hannah Jadagu’s soulful new single ‘Warning Sign’

Hannah Jadagu has released a new single and accompanying music video – listen to ‘Warning Sign’ below.

The New York-based artist’s new single lands ahead of her debut album ‘Aperture’, which will arrive on May 19 via Sub Pop. The track follows her appearance at Austin’s SXSW Festival last week, where she debuted songs from the new record.

“There’s rock Hannah, there’s hip-hop Hannah, and so on. I didn’t want any of the songs to sound too alike. ‘Warning Sign’ was practically the last song Max [co-producer] and I recorded for the album,” Jadagu said. “It almost was just a short interlude, but I was inspired by a melody that my sister sang on the original demo, which led Max and I to be able to piece together the rest of the sounds in the studio.”

Listen to ‘Warning Sign’ here:

‘Aperture’ will arrive two years after the release of Jadagu’s debut EP, ‘What’s Going On?’. She has since toured across the US with indie acts Faye Webster, Wet and Frankie Cosmos.

Speaking to NME about the album in a recent interview, the 20-year-old said: “The music reflects how much push and pull we have at this age. You’ll be stressed at 3pm, then by 6pm, you’re ready to start drinking early. Some of the songs sound happy, but the lyrics reveal that you’re actually going through it.”

Jadagu will also appear at Idaho’s Treefort Festival on March 25, and Mind The Gap Festival in Salt Lake City, Utah on August 26. Details of a forthcoming headline tour will be released soon.