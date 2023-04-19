Hans Zimmer announces ‘A New Dimension’ 2024 UK arena tour

Hans Zimmer has announced a European and UK/Ireland tour for next year – find all the details below.

The Oscar-winning film score composer and music producer is due to hit the road next March for a run of dates dubbed ‘The World Of Hans Zimmer: A New Dimension’.

The trek takes in 30 dates in 13 countries, with the UK and Ireland leg set to begin at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on April 6.

Further gigs will take place at the AO Arena in Manchester (April 7), the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham (9), The O2 in London (10) and the 3Arena in Dublin (12).

The European stop-offs include Lille, Prague, Berlin, Amsterdam, Paris, Barcelona, Lisbon, Madrid and Oslo.

Tickets for the UK/Ireland dates go on general sale at 9am BST this Friday (April 21) – you’ll be able to purchase yours here.

Per a press release, Zimmer is “arranging a brand-new selection from his tremendously diverse collection of scores” for the upcoming concerts.

“The audience will be taken on a unique musical journey that will immerse them in completely new dimensions,” it adds.

Zimmer himself will not appear live on stage in ‘A New Dimension’, and is instead serving as the show’s curator and musical director.

“My aspiration with this new show is to preserve the culture of the orchestra and allow audiences to rediscover the unique facets of orchestral music,” he explained in a statement.

“There are many background stories I would love to tell and long-time companions and friends I would like to introduce.”

Soundtrack conductor Gavin Greenaway – a long-time and trusted friend of Zimmer – will “continue to conjure the magic of the composer’s works for the audience, along with some of the most outstanding, renowned soloists from Zimmer’s talent pool and a masterful symphony orchestra”.

Greenaway said: “We have found a way for everyone to exist in this music without anyone being the big star. The music will be the star. The show is an absolute thrill, and we love it.”

Attendees can expect “stunning visual projections of film sequences” to accompany the live music. You can find more information here.

Zimmer’s 2024 UK and Ireland tour dates are as follows:

APRIL

6 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

7 – AO Arena, Manchester

9 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

10 – The O2, London

12 – 3Arena, Dublin

‘A New Dimension’ will follow Zimmer’s 2023 UK and Ireland concerts, which take place in June

Over his career, Zimmer has composed the scores for blockbuster films like The Lion King, Pirates Of The Caribbean, Gladiator, The Dark Knight, Batman Begins and Dune.

His life and career was the subject of an hour-long BBC Two documentary, Hans Zimmer: Hollywood Rebel, last October.