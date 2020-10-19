Hans Zimmer reschedules UK and European tour to 2022 due to coronavirus

Hans Zimmer has made the decision to reschedule his 2021 UK and European tour to the following year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Read more: How you can do your bit to help save the future of live music

The award-winning composer will now kick off his UK shows at Dublin’s 3Arena on March 20, 2022, followed by London’s O2 Arena on March 23, 2022 and Manchester Arena on March 24, 2022.

The rest of his European shows have also been moved to spring 2022. All original tickets will remain valid.

Advertisement

“As much as I would have loved to play live for you all across Europe next year with the Hans Zimmer Live band, our orchestra and choir, we have made the difficult decision to delay the tour until 2022,” Zimmer said in a statement.

“We are all convinced that this is the only way to offer you, as well as us, a great and safe live tour for everyone. See you in 2022!”

As much as I would have loved to tour across Europe next year with @HansZimmerLive, we have made the difficult decision to delay until 2022. This is the only way to offer you and us a safe live tour. All 2021 tickets will transfer – more info at https://t.co/6NciF2REMr. To 2022! pic.twitter.com/tJgig1jKQx — Hans Zimmer (@HansZimmer) October 19, 2020

The tour will see Zimmer joined by a band, orchestra and choir to perform a variety of his acclaimed compositions, as well as newer material and some rarities.

The new dates for the tour are as follows:

FEBRUARY 2022

Advertisement

13 – Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

15 – Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena, Germany

18 – Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

20 – Stockholm Globen, Sweden

23 – Antwerp Sportpalais, Belgium

24 – Mannheim Sap Arena, Germany

MARCH 2022

10 – Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

11 – Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

13 – Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

15 – Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

20 – Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

23 – London O2 Arena, England

24 – Manchester Ao Arena, England

26 – Oberhausen Konig Pilsner Arena, Germany

27 – Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

28 – Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

30 – Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

31 – Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

APRIL 2022

2 – Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

3 – Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

6 – Paris Accor Arena, France

7 – Paris Accor Arena, France

9 – Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

12 – Vienna Stadhalle, Austria

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Hans Zimmer used FaceTime to oversee the recording of ‘Eclipse’, a cover of the Pink Floyd classic that the Dune composer arranged for the film.

The closing track to Pink Floyd’s ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’ (1973), has been reimagined by Zimmer for Denis Villeneuve’s forthcoming adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel. Last month the first trailer for the sci-fi epic was released, soundtracked by Zimmer’s rendition.