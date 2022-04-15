Hanson get physical in video for new song ‘Don’t Let Me Down’

Hanson have shared a brand new track called ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ featuring Zac Myers of Shinedown.

The trio, who got their breakthrough back in 1997 with their hit song ‘MMMBop’, have dropped off the latest preview of their upcoming album ‘Red Green Blue’, which is due to arrive on May 20 via 3CG Records.

“‘Don’t Let Me Down’ is a song all about seizing your moment. It’s about living up to your potential,’ explained Zac Hanson. “We all need encouragement to overcome the barriers in our lives, but ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ is a personal message.”

He continued: “I wrote it to myself. As I was facing the challenge of writing a solo project for the first time, I needed to hear, ‘don’t let me down, your moment is now.'”

The song comes alongside a comical video starring Frankie Muniz. Set in a gym, Muniz (playing the role of Action Frank) upsets some local meatheads – one of which is Zac Hanson (Reggie Willie) – and a weight room duel quickly ensues, complete with Rocky-type montages.

Watch the Mac Hanson-directed clip below:

Hanson will be hitting the road this summer for a world tour which includes a host of UK dates including a show at London’s Roundhouse on June 30. Remaining tickets can be purchased here.

The European/UK leg of the tour will kick off on June 8 in Helsinki before wrapping up in Leeds on July 3. You can view the full list of dates below.

JUNE 2022

8 – Helsinki House of Culture

10 – Stockholm Berns

12 – Oslo Vulkan Arena

13 – Goteborg Pustervik

14 – Kolding Godset

16 – Hamburg Mojo

17 – Koln Gloria

18 – Munich Strom

20 – Milan Magazzini Generali

22 – Paris La Cigale

23 – Brussels AB

24 – Amsterdam Melkweg

26 – Nottingham Rock City

28 – Glasgow SWG3 Galvanisers

29 – Manchester O2 Ritz

30 – London UK Roundhouse

JULY 2022

2 – Bristol O2 Academy

3 – Leeds University Stylus

On July 12, the group will also hit the road for a huge tour of the US which will wrap up in Dallas on September 14. You can find full details of their US dates here.

Meanwhile, Zac Hanson recently apologised after his deleted Pinterest account, which was filled with controversial and offensive pro-gun memes, was leaked online.

One meme on the account suggested support for George Zimmerman over the 2012 killing of Trayvon Martin, while another compared the right to use an AR-15 rifle with Rosa Parks’ right to sit on a bus.

In an emailed statement to Vice about the Pinterest account, Zac wrote: “The leaked Pinterest page provided a distorted view of the issues surrounding race and social justice, which do not reflect my personal beliefs. I apologise for the hurt my actions caused.”