HAON announces 2024 ‘HAONOAH’ Europe tour

South Korean rapper HAON has announced his upcoming 2024 ‘HAONOAH’ Europe tour.

HAON will be heading on a five-date tour of Europe in April this year. Titled the ‘HAONOAH’, the rapper will kick-off his tour with a show at the P60 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Thereafter, the musician will play shows in Paris and London, before heading to Germany for a two-night stop in the cities of Berlin and Munich. Tickets to HAON’s 2024 ‘HAONOAH’ Europe tour go on sale today (February 6) at 10am GMT/11am CET via CultOfYa.com.

The dates for HAON’s 2024 ‘HAONOAH’ Europe tour are:

APRIL 2024

03: Amsterdam, Netherlands, P60

04: Paris, France, La Bellevilloise

05: London, United Kingdom, Garage

08: Berlin, Germany, Columbia Theater

10: Munich, Germany, Hansa39

