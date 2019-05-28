Cedric Bixler-Zavala says The Mars Volta reunion will focus on “new shit”

The band split back in 2013 after Cedric Bixler-Zavala fell out with Omar Rodríguez-López.

Cedric Bixler-Zavala has revealed what fans can expect, after confirming that The Mars Volta are reuniting.

The band, who formed in 2001 and released six studio albums, broke up in 2013 after founding members Cedric Bixler-Zavala and Omar Rodríguez-López fell out.

With many fans holding out hope that the pair would reunite at some point, back in 2016 Rodriguez-Lopez revealed that he believed the band would work together again at some point in the future. A couple of years later, Bixler-Zavala teased the band’s comeback.

Now looking like it’s actually going to happen, yesterday morning (May 25), Bixler-Zavala told a fan on Twitter that the band is reuniting. Responding to the fan, who said “I dream with you guys giving TMV a new chapter,” Bixler-Zavala replied, “It’s happening.”

Earlier in the week Biller-Zavala’s seemed to insinuate that The Mars Volta were back in the studio together. “We are in the kitchen finding new ways to through curve balls,” he wrote in response to another fan who asked if The Mars Volta would ever consider a ‘De-Loused In The Comatorium’ tour.

Then going back to earlier in the month, Bixler-Zavala revealed that he was in the studio with Rodríguez-López, who he affectionally referred to as “Puerto Rican Bernie Sanders.”

But in a further update, Cedric confirmed that the reunion will see them leaning heavily on new material.

“What it’s NOT going to be is your ‘fav member lineup’ playing their ‘classic records’ in full etc. Maybe we’ll play old shit, who knows how we feel,” he said on Twitter.

“Just remember our past campaigns never relied on playing requests or going fully backwards …it’s new shit, new people, left turns , tangent inconsistencies, mazapan dreams and churro wishes. I will say this though, when ORL played me a grip of new shit I fucking cried. Like Claire Daines in Romeo & Juliet cried. Yeah it was fucking weird. It’s in its infancy right now. No deadlines, no ball tripping, no drama, just 2 grown ass men using essential oils and bold new perfumes shooting ideas and scooting their ass across the fucking lawn trying to get rid of these worms.”

The Mars Volta’s last studio album was 2012’s ‘Noctourniquet’. However, longtime collaborators Cedric Bixler-Zavala and Omar Rodríguez-López made amends in 2014 and formed new band, Antemasque. They also revamped their pre-Mars Volta outfit, At-the-Drive-In for a new album in 2017.