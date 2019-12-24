Happy Holidays! The National announce digital release of ‘Juicy Sonic Music’ live album

The National have released ‘Juicy Sonic Music’ on streaming services, after the live recording was originally limited to a cassette release in November.

Previously only available as a triple cassette for 2019’s Record Store Day Black Friday event, the new offering captures the band’s live performance at the outdoor Greek Theatre in Berkeley, California back in September 2018.

“Happy holidays! Previously available only as a triple-cassette exclusively for Record Store Day Black Friday, ‘The National: Juicy Sonic Magic, Live in Berkeley, September 24-25, 2018’ is now available digitally,” The National wrote on Instagram.

In an interview with NME earlier this month, The National’s frontman Matt Berninger – whose debut solo album ‘Serpentine Prison’ was announced back on October 21 – explained that he’s been constantly writing and exploring plans for new material

“It’s been busy, really prolific, very exciting couple of years,” the singer said. “I’ve been through a maximalist writing phase. I’m still writing way more than I ever did.

“I’ve been editing myself less, and I’ve been less insecure both on stage and in my writing too. I’m writing more, but I don’t know if I’m writing better. I don’t know what to do with it all. I guess I’ll have to make more records.”

Berninger also confirmed that fans are unlikely to see a new album from The National in 2020. “I don’t think there will be another National record next year,” he told NME.

“After [2017 album] ‘Sleep Well Beast’, we talked about taking more time to focus on other projects. At the very least, I know that everyone is looking to slow down.”