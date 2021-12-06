Happy Mondays announce 2022 UK tour including Manchester homecoming shows

Happy Mondays have announced their first tour in three years – see dates for October and November 2022 shows below.

The Manchester band will start the tour at Cambridge’s Corn Exchange on October 7 and conclude it at Glasgow’s Barrowlands on November 27.

Frontman Shaun Ryder will be joined by vocalist Rowetta, Paul Ryder (bass), Mark Day (guitar), Gary Whelan (drums), Dan Broad (guitar/keys) and the band’s celebrated percussionist and dancer Mark “Bez” Berry for the shows.

Advertisement

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (December 10) at 10am. They will be available from Alt Tickets and the band’s website.

Happy Mondays UK tour 2022:

OCTOBER

07 – CAMBRIDGE, CORN EXCHANGE

08 – NOTTINGHAM, ROCK CITY

09 – HULL, SU ASYLUM

13 – NORTHAMPTON, ROADMENDER

14 – LIVERPOOL, MOUNTFORD HALL

15 – LONDON, O2 BRIXTON ACADEMY

21 – NEWCASTLE, O2 CITY HALL

22 – BIRMINGHAM, O2 ACADEMY

27 – BRIGHTON, DOME

28 – GUILDFORD, GLIVE

29 – SHEFFIELD, O2 ACADEMY

NOVEMBER

03 – MANCHESTER, ACADEMY

04 – MANCHESTER, ACADEMY

05 – LEEDS, O2 ACADEMY

12 – BRISTOL, O2 ACADEMY

13 – BLACKBURN, KINGS GEORGE’S HALL

18 – NORWICH, THE NICK RAYNS LCR

19 – BOURNEMOUTH, O2 ACADEMY

20 – OXFORD, O2 ACADEMY

24 – DUNFERMLINE, ALHAMBRA THEATRE

25 – DUNDEE, FAT SAMS

26 – GLASGOW, BARROWLANDS

27 – GLASGOW, BARROWLANDS

Joining the Happy Mondays as the tour’s special guests will be Liverpool indie rockers Cast.

In other news, Ryder made some headlines earlier this year when he appeared on This Morning to participate in a phone-in about UFO sightings.

Advertisement

The singer, who is a longtime alien enthusiast, joined hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on the sofa in September to chat about his own extraterrestrial experiences.

He claimed early in the interview that his first sighting occurred when he was 15 years old, “long before all my encounters with hallucinogenics”. Later, Ryder looked back on when he was making the 2013 documentary Shaun Ryder On UFOs.

Following the conversation on his own experiences, Ryder was roped into a phone-in with a range of viewers who claimed to have witnessed their own strange sightings – some more convincing than others. Read about them here.

Happy Mondays last album was 2007’s ‘Uncle Dysfunktional’.