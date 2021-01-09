Happy Mondays’ Bez is launching his own YouTube fitness classes later this month to help stay fit during lockdown.

The 56-year-old dancer said he had struggled to stay active since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic last year and through the various national lockdowns.

Get Buzzin’ With Bez will launch on January 17 and will see Bez, whose real name is Mark Berry, being trained by a professional rather than leading the classes himself.

“I’d like to think I’m somewhere between Joe Wicks and Mr Motivator,” he said, according to the BBC. “I’ve started this new year seriously unfit, with a fat belly and creaky hips, and I can’t stop eating chocolate.

“Last lockdown I got unfit, fat, lazy and into some seriously bad eating habits. This year, this lockdown, I need to sort it out sharpish.”

Bez said fans could tune into the series to either join him “on this mad journey or just sit on the sofa and have a good laugh at me”. “At the very least, I know I’ll be making people smile, at best I’ll be helping people get fit and mentally happier alongside me,” he added.

Get Buzzin’ With Bez won’t be the Happy Mondays’ star’s first foray into the world of YouTube. Last October, he and bandmate Shaun Ryder launched their own channel called Call The Cops.

“We’ll be looking back at our lives but fuck knows what else we’ll be looking back at,” Ryder said in a teaser before the channel was unveiled.

In recent years, Bez’s career has taken some other surprising turns, including his appearance on Celebrity Big Brother in 2005 and his run for Parliament 2015. He received 703 votes in that year’s General Election, placing him in the sixth position for his constituency.